Melvin Louis hits back at ex-girlfriend Sana Khaan after her explosive revelations with a cryptic post

Image Source : TWITTER Melvin Louis hits back at ex-girlfriend Sana Khaan after her explosive revelations

On Wednesday, Bigg Boss 6 fame Sana Khaan in an explosive interview revealed that she has broken up with her boyfriend and choreographer Melvin Louis because he was cheating on her. The news came as a shock to many as the actress used to flaunt her love for Levin through various posts on social media. Sana accused Melvin of infidelity and penned down a long post disclosing his lies. She also took a dig at Melvin when she shared a meme stating that a waiter looks better than him. Now, Melvin Louis has hit back at her with a savage video and stated that ‘Truth will prevail’.

Melvin Louis took to Instagram to share a video in which he is seen wrapping the kite flying thread in his hands and flaunting a T-shirt that says “Bulati Hai Magar Jaane Ka Nahi.” He captioned eth post saying, “For the win...#BulatiHaiMagarJaaneKaNahi #Lapeto #TruthWillPrevail.” The video surely looks like his answer to Sana’s waiter meme. Check out-

For the unversed, Sana Khaan opened up about her breakup recently and shared a long post about Melvin Louis. She wrote, “This man is dirt n he is disgusting unfortunately it took me a year to find out coz I believed in him blindly. I have taken a stand for myself coz if I won’t no one will..He is a compulsive cheater n a compulsive liar n this is his regular thing to do with everyone for his fame n popularity. This is the original content with no fabrication but be ready for the covers on this.. Ps: cheated on me with multiple girls since may/June which I lately discovered but there is one girl tht shocked me the most n I knw her #shameonyou miss **** I will def tell the world ur name so atleast others knw u before they collab with you..Upbringing matters a lot…He wanted to marry me and have babies what would he teach my son n daughter???”

A while back, rumours of Sana and Melvin breaking up surfaced the internet but the duo rubbished them when they shared lovestruck posts for each other on social media. Looks like things had started to go downhill for them long back.

