Masaba asks for 'explanation' from mom Neena Gupta, her sassy reply is a mic-drop moment

Actress Neena Gupta, who recently launched her autobiography "Sach Kahun Toh", took to social media on Saturday to promote the book, urging people to read it. Neena shared a video on Instagram where she said in Hindi: "Namashkar, thank you so much. You all read my book Sach Kahun Toh and shared such lovely comments on how you found it to be. The book is selling and I'm happy but I want more people to read it. You can recommend my book to your friends if you liked it."

The actress, who is dressed in a white shirt and a grey-yellow striped tie in the video, also spoke about her fashion sense. Towards the end of the video, Neena said: "Please don't mind my new tie style. I tried many times but just couldn't tie it. Well, this is my new style."

Commenting on her post, users who have read the book, shared their opinion. Others enquired about a Hindi translation. However, more than her book, her tie seems to have caught the fancy of her social media followers.

Commenting on her video, a user wrote: "The tie is captivating."

"Liked your tie style," shared another user. "Nice tie Neena Ma'am," wrote a fan. "Neena the tie is a hot mess... Lovely!" commented another user.

The veteran actress's daughter Masaba Gupta, who is a fashion designer, also took interest in her mother's tie.

Masaba commented: "I need an explanation about this tie," to which Neena replied: "Ei have stopped explaining myself."

For the unversed, Neena Gupta's 'Sach Kahun Toh' is a deeply intimate account of her extraordinary personal and professional journey. It chronicles her childhood days in Delhi's Karol Bagh, through her time at the National School of Drama, moving to Bombay in the 1980s and dealing with the struggles to find work. It also details the big milestones in her life, her unconventional pregnancy and single parenthood, and successful second innings in Bollywood. A candid, self-deprecating portrait of the person behind the persona, it talks about her life's many choices, battling stereotypes, then and now, and how she may not be as unconventional as people think her to be.