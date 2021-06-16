Maniesh Paul visits Smriti Irani at her home, posts how 'kaadha' has replaced tea

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANIESH PAUL Maniesh Paul, Smriti Irani

With the changing times owing to the pandemic, our daily routines and rituals have also witnessed some changes. Maniesh Paul visited nation's beloved 'Tulsi' who is currently a member of the Union Cabinet as the Minister of Textiles and Minister of Women and Child Development. As he paid a visit to the politician and former actress' house, the actor pointed out how a Kaadha has replaced the traditional welcoming beverage -Tea. He also thanked Irani for her hospitality.

Taking to social media, Maniesh Paul shared pictures of his interaction with Smriti Irani. In his photos from the visit, Smriti could be seen in a brown salwar kameez while Maniesh sported a black t-shirt and denim. He captioned the post as, "Thanks for a cup of lovely KAADHA @smritiiraniofficial ma’am....kya time aa gaya hai...chai ki jagah sab KAADHA peeney lage hain!!but thanks for having me over and being warm as always. P.S: mask was taken off just for the pic...love you all. Spread love. #mp #teatime #lovelymorning #smritiiranimam #warmth".

Irani reposted his post on her Instagram story and wrote, "Kadha yukt, chinta mukt."

During the pandemic, Maniesh has been representing contemporary situations with a humorous touch. He recently launched a podcast, presenting heartfelt conversations with people from different walks of life, unfolding the varied facades of the pandemic. Maniesh also penned two heartwarming poems, depicting the emotions engulfing the nation with Covid-19's second wave.

On the acting front, Maniesh looks forward to his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions.