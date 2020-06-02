Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKAARORA Malaika Arora's 'various stages of lockdown' will make your day

The coronavirus lockdown has left Bollywood celebrities at home and in order to pass the free time, they have either adopted creative activities or have increased their social media activity. Bollywood diva Malaika Arora who has been quarantining with her son Arhaan Khan and pet dog Casper keeps on entertaining her fans through photos which she shared on Instagram where she enjoys more than 11 million followers. And yet again, she has amazed everyone through her latest post which happens to be a collage of photos depicting her 'various stages of lockdown.' Not just her no-makeup look but also her infectious smile in her post captioned, "My various stages of lockdown... #stayhomestaysafe #staysane" caught everyone's attention.

There were four photos in which Malika was seen playing with her hair by twirling and making a moustache out of them. In another one, she lays down on the bed and on sofa in the third one. Another photo features her keeping her finger on her lip and pouting while laying down. Have a look at her Insta post here:

Malaika has been sharing posts on her fitness routine, dedicated yoga sessions, no makeup selfies, fun sessions with her furry friends Casper and Axel on her IG stories and pictures. Have a look at some of them here:

Malaika's Instagram PDA with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor always remains a topic of discussion amongst her fans.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage