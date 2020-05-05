Image Source : INSTAGRAM Malaika Arora, Kapil Sharma & others react as liquor shops re-open in the country

With the extension of lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, the government has allowed standalone liquor shops to reopen after almost 40 days. This has created a storm among the citizens who are seen standing in long queues to buy liquor. While the shops are allowed to remain open in green and orange zones, containment areas that have been tagged as red zones are still not allowed to open shops. The decision has received a mixed response from the citizens as well as the celebrities who took to social media to react to the serpentine queues pf people ready to throng on the shops.

Popular comedian and actor Kapil Sharma shared a photo of a crowd gathered to buy liquor and expressed sadness about people not obeying social distancing. He also made a sarcastic comment on them saying, "Ye lo social distancing ki aisi ki taisi. Bewakuf log, sharab se hi, corona se marenge yeh."

On the other hand, Malaika Arora also expressed her disappoint in people not maintaining social distancing during lockdown to contain teh spread of coronavirus. TV actor Karan Wahi also took to Twitter and shared, “It’s a request to the Govt to please shut these liquor shops as it’s reallly dangerous for people and specially for the cops monitoring them. If need be, home delivery services can be started but this would be really bad. @CMOMaharashtra please.”

It’s a request to the Govt to please shut these liquor shops as it’s reallly dangerous for people and specially for the cops monitoring them.

If need be , home delievery services can be started but this would be really bad.@CMOMaharashtra please pic.twitter.com/0U0xse2qsx — Karan Wahi (@karan009wahi) May 4, 2020

TV actor Karanvir Bohra also shared a video and said, “What was the need to open wineshops ….God forbid not, but if 1 person is infected with #covid19 , what a disaster it will turn out to be….This is still “civil” enough a line as compared to the situation in Delhi and other parts #lockdownhustle”.

While in most of the states, liquor shops will be opened from 7 am to 8 pm, in the National Capital, shops will be allowed to operate from 9 am to 6.30 pm.

