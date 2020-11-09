Malaika Arora has adorable birthday wish for son Arhaan Khan| See pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKAARORAOFFICIAL Malaika Arora has adorable birthday wish for son Arhaan Khan

Taking to her Instagram handle Bollywood actress Malaika Arora shared a few special posts for her son Arhaan Khan's 18th birthday, on Monday. Malaika began the day by sharing an adorable video, which has some of the best memories of the mother-son duo. The video has pictures from Arhaan's childhood years. She also took to her Instagram Stories to share glimpses of his son’s birthday party, wherein she posted pics of some party decorations.

In one of the pictures we also spotted her pet Casper. “All set for bhaiyyas bday,” Malaika captioned the photo.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Malaika Arora wrote: "Our baby boy turns 18." In another post, Malaika posted a picture with the birthday boy Arhaan and their pet dog Casper. She captioned the post as "All mine."

Reacting to Malaika's post, Farah Khan wrote "This is precious."

"Happy Birthday Arhaan," wished Dia Mirza and "Happy 18th handsomest @iamarhaankhan .. Biggest hug," wrote Sophie Choudry.

Meanwhile, Arhaan's maternal aunt and Malaika's sister Amrita Arora also shared some photographs on Instagram to wish the birthday boy on his special day. She wrote: "Our Numero Uno! My partner in rhyme and crime ... You the best our baby boi ... Be the voice of reason always. Stay handsome, funny, sensitive, annoying and everything else we love about you. Happy 18 youth. Love you big time."

Arhaan is Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son. The duo were married for 19 years and got divorced in 2017.

Malaika Arora is currently featured as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

