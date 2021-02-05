Making mark in digital world important to connect with millennials: Kajal Aggarwal

Image Source : TWITTER/@KAJALTRENDS Kajal Aggarwal is thrilled to venture into the OTT space with her web series "Live Telecast"

Kajal Aggarwal is thrilled to venture into the OTT space with her web series "Live Telecast" as the actor believes the digital medium is the best way to connect with the young generation. The actor, who has worked in films across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, will be seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series which follows the story of a TV crew filming a reality show inside a haunted house.

"Live Telecast" is written and directed by Venkat Prabhu. Aggarwal said it's a natural progression for actors to venture into 'different platforms' and the show aligned with what she was looking out for on the web.

"Making your mark into the digital world is very important and especially to connect with the millennials. I have been looking out and wanting to do web series for a while and 'Live Telecast' was just perfect. I trust Venkat sir to handle this show with supreme care and attention to detail. I love his genre of work so collaborating with him, working under his direction was just perfect for me," the 35-year-old actor said in a statement.

The seven-episode Tamil series also stars Vaibhav Reddy, Kayal Anandhi, Priyanka, Selva, Daniel Annie Pope, and Subbu Panchu Arunachalam among others. "Live Telecast" will premiere on February 12.

Aggarwal, who has worked in Hindi films like "Singham" (2011) and Akshay Kumar starrer "Special 26" (2013), features in the series as Jenny, an ambitious TV show director trapped with her crew in the haunted house. The series narrates the story of a TV crew adamant about creating a superhit show, who come to realise that they are trapped in a house controlled by supernatural powers. Their tryst with the supernatural is live for millions to watch.

Earlier, Kajal took to Twitter and wrote, "You've been warned. Never go looking for ghosts. #LiveTelecast, streaming from Feb 12."

Dropping the trailer, Venkat Prabhu said :My first script which I wrote for my debut was #livetelecast Due to various constraints couldn’t take it up to the floors!!! But now I made the same script as my debut series!! Thanks to @DisneyplusHSVIP for backing it up!!!"

Dropping the trailer, Venkat Prabhu said :My first script which I wrote for my debut was #livetelecast Due to various constraints couldn't take it up to the floors!!! But now I made the same script as my debut series!! Thanks to @DisneyplusHSVIP for backing it up!!!"

