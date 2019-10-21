Maharashtra assembly polls: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit vote

Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao were one of the first celebrities to vote as Maharashtra goes for vote

A rain-soaked Maharashtra is voting across all 288 assembly constituencies amidst tight security today. Braving rain in many parts of the state including Mumbai, early voters turned up to exercise their franchise.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including superstar Aamir Khan, Dia Mirza and Lara Dutta among others, also exercised their franchise to elect the next government in the state.

Aamir Khan was among the first celebrities who came to the polling station to vote.

Aamir also requested people to come out in heavy numbers and vote in the election.

Kiran Rao was also spotted.

Madhuri Dixit also came to polling station to cast her vote.

Mumbai: Actor Madhuri Dixit leaves after casting her vote at a polling booth in Bandra(West) #MaharashtraElections2019 pic.twitter.com/BwiFmUsCin — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

Actor Riteish Deshmukh along with actor-wife Genelia D'Souza voted in home district Latur. He took to Twitter and uploaded a picture of the duo,

writing, "Go exercise your right!! Go Vote!"

Go exercise your right!! Go Vote !!! pic.twitter.com/7UlpZwl3EF — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 21, 2019

Power couple Lara Dutta and tennis star Mahesh Bhupati also came out to vote.

Dia Mirza also spotted.

Vatsal Seth shows his inked finger as the actor comes out after voting.

Former Congress MP and Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt also went to vote along with her husband.

A total of 3,237 candidates from a host of parties besides Independents are in the fray in which the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena combine is hoping to return to power for a second consecutive term against the opposition Congress-NCP alliance.

The state has a total electorate of 8.97 crores, comprising 4.68 crore men and 4.28 crore women, plus 2,634 transgender voters.

The Election Commission has set up 966,661 polling stations and deployed a total number 135,021 VVPAT-EVMs for voting in the state.

(With inputs from IANS)