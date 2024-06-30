Luv Sinha hits back at 'online campaign' accusing him of skipping Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Luv Sinha reacts to false rumours on Sonakshi Sinha's wedding

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married about a week ago on June 23. The simple registered wedding took place at their Bandra apartment in the presence of their family and close friends. While the videos and pictures went viral on the internet, the alleged absence of the 'Heeramandi' actress' brothers Luv Sinha and Kush Sinha remained a big topic of discussion on the internet. Now Luv has broken his silence on the the reports claiming that he gave his sister's wedding a miss.

Luv Sinha hits back

During an interview recently, Luv Sinha had asked for some time to respond. Now, about a week after the wedding, he has reacted to the speculations going on on the internet. Sonakshi Sinha's brother Luv Sinha has spoken about his alleged absence from his sister's wedding with Zaheer Iqbal on his Instagram handle. Slamming back at the trolls, he said that an online campaign against him will not justify his love for his family. "Why I chose not to attend. Running an online campaign against me on a false premise won’t change the fact that for me my family will always come first," read the caption. Earlier, when Luv Sinha was asked about his absence, he replied, "Please give me a day or two. If I feel I can answer your question, I will. Thank you for asking."

Here's what Kush had said

The actress' brother Kush Sinha also responded to this question and said, "I am a private person and I am not seen much, but that does not mean I was not there and I did not get more coverage than the rest of the guests."

For the unversed, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dated for seven years before marrying each other on June 23. The couple had a civil marriage at Sonakshi's Mumbai residence. The wedding was followed by a big reception party that was attended by several celebrities like Salman Khan, Rekha, Kajol, Huma Qureshi, and Shakib Salim among others.

