Is Payal Malik eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 3? Here's what we know so far

It has been a week since Bigg Boss OTT 3 started. During this time a lot of drama is being seen in the house. The participants look at the show like a game from the first day. Popular social media influencer Armaan Malik entered the Bigg Boss house with both his wives Kritika and Payal. There is a lot of discussion about these two on social media as well. Now a piece of shocking news has come out from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. One of Armaan Malik's wives may have been evicted in this Weekend Ka Vaar.

These contestants were nominated this week

The contestants nominated this week included Lavkesh Kataria, Payal Malik, Deepak Chaurasia, Armaan Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Sultan and Shivani Kumari. According to media reports, out of the contestants nominated this week, Payal Malik has been eliminated from the show. Although it is yet to go on air, this eviction has shocked everyone. However, if this news is true then it will be interesting to see how Kritka and Armaan's lives will unfold.

Who is Payal Malik?

Payal Malik is Armaan Malik's wife. Armaan is married to both Kritika and Payal and all three live together. All three are known for their content on social media and are popular social media couples. All three participated together in season 3 of Bigg Boss OTT.

Payal cried bitterly

It is known that Payal Malik is Armaan's first wife. Later Armaan married his friend Kritika. In one episode, Payal was seen talking about the marriage of Kritika and Armaan. Payal started crying while talking about the marriage of Armaan and Kritika. Later, the Bigg Boss contestants were seen explaining to Kritika about their dynamics. Moreover, social media users to host Anil Kapoor have been surprised to witness the relationship between these three.

