Image Source : IG/AMITABHBACHCHAN, ZIVA_SINGH_DHONI Look what Amitabh Bachchan noticed about Indian cricketers and their kids

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan rules the world of Twitter. With 45M Followers, Amitabh Bachchan is the second most-followed person on the micro-blogging site after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India. Senior Bachchan shares some interesting facts, quotes, pictures, and stories with his fans. Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday took to his Twitter account and shared yet another interesting information.

As the whole country is celebrating the birth of Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma's daughter and pouring in their wishes. Various interesting messages, posts, pictures are being circulated on the internet in the same regard. One such viral post caught Amitabh Bachchan's attention and the veteran actor retweeted it.

The post mentioned the peculiar coincidence of how most Indian cricketers have been blessed with a baby girl. Amitabh Bachchan though pointed out that cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni also has a daughter as the list failed to mention him. He wondered if his daughter Ziva will captain the team.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "T 3782 - An input from Ef laksh ~ "... and Dhoni also has daughter .. will she be Captain?".

T 3782 - An input from Ef laksh ~



"... and Dhoni also has daughter .. will she be Captain ? 🙏'' pic.twitter.com/KubpvdOzjt — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 13, 2021

