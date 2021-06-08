Loki: If Bollywood is the question, Shah Rukh Khan is the answer for Tom Hiddleston

Image Source : TWITTER/SRK, DISNEY+ HOTSTAR Tom Hiddleston's greets Indian fans ahead of Loki

We are just a day away from opening the doors to God of Mischief, aka Loki to wreak havoc across Marvel Cinematic Universe's timeline. Ahead of the premiere of the show, playing the titular character Tom Hiddleston greeted his fans in India and treated them to a special fun video. In a new video released by the streaming giant, Disney+ Hotstar, the actor is seen playing Word Association.

He's given some random words and he has to say the first thing that comes to his mind. The game starts on an easier note and he's asked about 'Loki', he says 'me' and the next words for him are Thor and Chris. He responds with 'Brother' and 'Hemsworth'. Later the words he's given are India and Bollywood. For both the words, at once the actor says 'Shah Rukh Khan'.

Later when he's about 'Indian City', he says Chennai. He also informed that he has been to the quite a few times as his elder sister used to stay in the city. He's also asked about Hulk and Owen Wilson. Given his on-screen brother Thor's history with the superhero, he responded to it by saying, 'Not the strongest Avenger." As for his Loki co-star, he heaps praises on him calling him funny and great. You can watch the video here:

For the unversed, Marvel Studios’ “Loki” features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character. Besides Owen Wilson, he's joined by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer.

The show will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from June 9.