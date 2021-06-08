What's Tom Hiddleston's 'Loki Lectures' and who is Mobius? Know all about Marvel's web series here

Image Source : DISNEY+ HOTSTAR Poster of Loki

Marvel is all set to reveal its new web series 'Loki' and with it, there will be many more new characters revelation. The one making the most of the talking as of now is Mobius. While comic fans are aware of him, little is known about him in the Marvel cinematic universe. Ahead of the web show, Marvel is giving its fans a glimpse of new characters and Time Variant Authority (TVA). In Disney+ Hotstar's new featurette, Marvel announces that Owen Wilson Joins the MCU. Here's what we learnt from the new Loki video:

Who is Mobius?

Owen Wilson will be joining the MCU as TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius. The Night at the Museum will be seen essaying an officer in TVA: a bureaucratic organisation existing outside of time and space tasked with protecting the sacred timeline. "This is the first time for me in the Marvel universe. They first spoke to me about Iron Man and Captain America, and even Hulk. I was like, 'Well, I don't know,'" Wilson jokes in the featurette, adding, "I'm just kidding."

What is Tom Hilldeston's 'Loki Lectures'.?

In the show, Wilson will be playing an expert of sorts in all things Loki — "I've studied almost every moment of your entire life," Mobius tells Loki at one point in the video. He will be seen in close contacts with the God of Mischief to get asses things with "unique Loki perspective" for situations. He wants to understand Loki's escape from the year 2012 in Avengers: Endgame. He broke the reality and branched the timeline when he stole the Tesseract, and now he must help fix it.

"Tom would take us through the world and the different movies. We called them the Loki Lectures," Wilson explains, continuing, "I ended up just sort of writing down some of the stuff he said, and I think that even worked its way, sometimes into dialogue."

"I really like the whole look. The sets, and the costumes, let that do the heavy lifting (laughs)," Wilson says about joining the cinematic universe. Watch the video here:

For the unversed, Marvel Studios’ “Loki” features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character. Besides Owen Wilson, he's joined by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer.

The show will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from June 9.