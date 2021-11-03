Follow us on Image Source : PTI Leonardo DiCaprio brings star power to UN climate summit

Leonardo DiCaprio has brought a touch of Hollywood star power to the UN climate summit in Glasgow, drawing a big crowd of journalists and fans as he arrived for Day 3 of the conference. The actor, who is a UN climate change representative, was pictured at the conference on Tuesday sporting a blue suit and a dark face mask.

An entourage and a crowd of people hoping to get photos of DiCaprio on their mobile phones surrounded him.

DiCaprio, 46, visited Kew Science's Carbon Garden Space, an exhibition in the main conference center aiming to highlight the role plants can play in providing solutions to climate change.

A spokesperson said the actor “seemed to enjoy seeing the wonderful display of plants and messages about nature-based solutions to climate change that the Kew's display has on show.”