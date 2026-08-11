Colombia earthquake death toll rises to 132, hundreds injured; President declares national emergency

BOGOTA (Colombia):

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday killing at least 132 people, injuring hundreds and causing dozens of buildings to collapse in several cities, CNN reported quoting the Colombian Association of Capital Cities. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS) and Colombia's counterpart, the quake occurred at a depth of around 66 miles (107 kilometres). The powerful tremor was also felt across the border in neighbouring Ecuador.

Colombia's President Abelardo de la Espriella has declared a national emergency, saying, "this government assumes with resolve, total readiness, and absolute commitment the comprehensive care of the victims and the reconstruction of the areas affected by this natural tragedy." "Let us surround the victims and the families who today suffer this onslaught with the greatness and solidarity that define our patriotic character," the president said in a post on X.

For the people of Choco, one of the worst-hit areas, the government has allocated economic resources and humanitarian aid to support over 1,400 affected families and individuals. "The injured and those requiring priority medical attention are being transferred to Medellín with all available hospital capacity. Additionally, temporary rental subsidies will be implemented for families whose homes were damaged," said the president in a post on X. At least 12 people got killed in earthquake with severe infrastructural disruption reported in Quibdo, neighbouring localities, as per multiple reports.

Epicentre of the quake

The epicentre was located in San Jose Del Palmar in the Choco region. The community has a population of approximately 4,800 and lies around 400 kilometres west of Bogota. The USGS reported that the earthquake originated at a depth of 107 kilometres. Despite its considerable depth, the quake was strong enough to cause significant damage and was felt across a wide area.

Earthquake felt in neighbouring country

The impact of the earthquake was not limited to Colombia. Tremors were also reported in neighbouring Ecuador, highlighting the wide reach of the powerful seismic event. Residents in affected areas were forced to respond quickly as buildings shook and people rushed out of their homes for safety.

Last June, two massive earthquakes struck Venezuela of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5. Those earthquakes caused extensive destruction, with hundreds of buildings damaged or destroyed and more than 5,000 people reported killed. The latest earthquake in Colombia has once again brought the region's seismic activity into focus, although the source information does not establish a direct connection between the Colombian and Venezuelan earthquakes.

-With inputs from AP

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79 killed, several buildings collapsed as massive earthquake of 7.4-magnitude jolts Colombia