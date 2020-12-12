Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LATA_MANGESHKAR Lata Mangeshkar's heartfelt birthday wish for 'Bade Bhai Dilip Kumar ji'

It was the one classic moment that posterity would love to cherish, about a year fraught with miseries. When Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar turned 98 on Friday, several Bollywood bigwigs shared warm greetings on social media. A very special wish came from another legend, melody queen Lata Mangeshkar. The Nightingale of India took to Twitter and posted her best wishes, along with a note for her "bade bhai Dilip Kumar ji", written in Hindi.

"Namaskar. Aaj mere bade bhai Dilip Kumar ji ka janamdin hai. Main unko bahut badhaai deti hun aur ye prathana karti hun ki unki sehat acchi rahe (Greetings. Today is the birthday of my elder brother Dilip Kumar. I convey my best wishes and pray for his good health)," tweeted @mangeshkarlata.

Mangeshkar also shared a picture with the tweet, where she is seen helping him tuck into a delicacy.

Earlier on Friday, wishes had poured in from many Bollywood colleagues on social media for the veteran actor who is referred to as Yusuf sahab or Dilip sahab.

"To the one and only, who amazed and inspired the world by just being himself. Wishing the legendary @TheDilipKumar a Happy Birthday. I cherish & remember every time we've met in vivid detail & you have always loved me like your own. Love you tooo much. Have a good one Dilip Sahib," Shah Rukh Khan tweeted.

Dharmendra posted on Instagram: "Happy Birthday Dalip Sahab. Love you my darling brother." Ajay Devgn posted: "Happy birthday Yusuf Saab. You're an institution by yourself. And, you've always been my steady source of inspiration over the years. Respects to you Sir today and always."

