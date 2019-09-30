Lata Mangeshkar says hello to Instagram at 90, netizens give warm welcome

Celebrities have the best medium of social media to stay connected with their fans and veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar makes the best use of it. The singer who is quite active on the micro-blogging website Twitter has now made her debut on the photo-sharing app Instagram.

The 90-year-old singer posted the first picture of herself on Instagram wearing her trademark white saree and holding a book that had two portraits on it. She captioned it as, "Namaskar. Aaj pehli baar aap sabse Instagram pe jud rahi hun." She shared another picture and wrote, "Namaskar. Kal meri choti behen Meena Khadikar ne mujhe uske dwara mujhpar likhi hui hindi Kitab “ Didi aur Main “ ki peheli copy bhent ki." Have a look at the same here:

Her joining came two days after she celebrated her 90th birthday. With just one post, her followers have reached over 47K. The people on the internet also welcomed her warmly. Look at how everyone reacted:

Lata Mangeshkar was recently in news for her views on viral sensation Ranu Mondal. She, in an IANS interview, said, “Agar mere naam aur kaam se kissiko bhala hota hai toh main apne-aap ko khush-kismat samajhti hoon (If anyone gets benefited from my name and work then I feel fortunate).

“But I also feel imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success. By singing my songs or Kishoreda’s (Kumar), or (Mohd) Rafi Saab’s, or Mukesh Bhaiyya or Asha’s (Bhosle) numbers, aspiring singers can get short-term attention. But it won’t last,” she added.

