Kriti Sanon starts acting workshop for Anurag Kashyap's next action-drama | Here are the DEETS

Kriti Sanon is one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry today. The actress made her Bollywood debut with the 2014 flick, Heropanti, and garnered the Filmfare Award for best female debut of the year. Since then, she has starred in several films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Dilwale, Panipat, Mimi, and others. The actress has improved with each performance and shown different facets of her versatility over the years. She recently garnered the Filmfare Award for best actress in a leading role for the film Mimi at the 67th edition of the prestigious awards. Now, Kriti has started prepping for her next, an action drama directed by Anurag Kashyap.

Under the guidance of ace director Kashyap, Kriti has already embarked upon acting workshops and dialogue and language coaching for her next.

According to close sources, it's one of the fiercest female characters that's ever been written in Hindi Cinema by Kashyap. The sources add that "it's an extremely emotional film and the vengeance unleashed by Kriti's character is like never seen before on screen. It is absolute brute raw power".

Nikhil Dwivedi, who had turned producer with another multi-women drama 'Veere Di Wedding' and had struck gold with it at the Box Office, is producing the said film.

It was rumoured that the said film is a remake of the cult Hollywood film, 'Kill Bill' but Kashyap has always denied it. "It is an original" was his cryptic reply when asked. The shooting of the film starts in November.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti will be next seen in 'Ganpath: Part One' alongside Tiger Shroff. The upcoming action thriller is slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2022.

Besides this, she will co-star alongside Kartik Aaryan in 'Shehzada,' which is set to be released on February 10, 2022. The film is helmed by Rohit Dhawan. The movie is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo," starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the key roles. She also has a horror comedy film 'Bhediya' along with Varun Dhawan, and 'Adipurush' with south actor Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in her pipeline.

