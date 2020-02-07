Friday, February 07, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Kim Kardashian convinced son Psalm is her father's reincarnation

Kim Kardashian convinced son Psalm is her father's reincarnation

Kim Kardashian revealed that even before Psalm was born, a woman in Bali had told her that the next child she has will be a reincarnation of his late father.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: February 07, 2020 13:31 IST
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian says that her youngest son Psalm is a reincarnation of her father

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian believes her youngest son Psalm is the reincarnation of her late father Robert Kardashian Sr. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star shared the thought at the launch of her SKIMS line at Nordstroms in New York City detailing the coincidences that convinced her Psalm West embodies the spirit of Robert Kardashian Sr, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Speaking to E! News on the matter, Kim first recalled her meeting with a blind psychic featured in a season 16 episode of her reality series.

View this post on Instagram

Morning Madness

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

"On our show, we showed that we were in Bali, and a woman -- a blind medium -- came up to me and said that I was gonna have another son and that it was gonna be my father reincarnated. No one knew. No one on my crew knew that I had a surrogate that was pregnant with a boy."

She then called up another occasion taking place at a baby shower after Psalm was born.

View this post on Instagram

Flashback

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

"My baby nurse, I had to go out of town and I really needed her to come in. But, she had a baby shower that she had to go to. And I said, 'It's okay, you can bring my son to the baby shower, if that's okay with you.' I really needed the help."

"She brings him to a baby shower, and a woman comes up to her and said, 'Is this your son?' And she said, 'No, no, no, I'm just watching him'... And she said, 'Well, I just have to tell you, please tell their mom this is a family member of hers reincarnated'."

View this post on Instagram

Date Night honoring our friend @rickowensonline

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

"Multiple people that had no idea that was my nanny or anything have come up to my baby to say that he's a family member reincarnated... So my whole family, all the time, thinks it's my dad and is just so emotional and close to him."

View this post on Instagram

Comfy Cozy @skims

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kim additionally noted that Psalm shares similar traits with her father, who died in September 2003 from esophageal cancer.

"He's left-handed, like my dad... So, all these things happen. I don't even know if I believe in reincarnation, but I do now. But I want to believe it!"

Write a comment

Delhi Elections 2020
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News