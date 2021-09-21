Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DIVYAAGARWAL_OFFICIAL Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divya Agarwal roots for boyfriend Varun Sood's win

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is close to its grand finale. The top 6 contestants including Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood will fight for the ultimate winning title on September 25-26. Varun Sood's girlfriend Divya Agarwal has been rooting for his win and claims that she is already proud of him. The diva told Pinkvilla, "He has already won the show and a lot of hearts for me."

Talking about Varun Sood's journey and his career, Divya Agarwal said, "Coming from MTV, starting from Roadies and standing there for 14 hours to just get into the show - like getting into reality shows and performing like that with such big celebrities, I feel so proud when I see him between them. It's like an achievement for the both of us. We never root for the trophy, we only root for our well being and our careers doing well."

On September 18, Divya Agarwal won the Bigg Boss OTT trophy and took home Rs 25 lakh. She said, "I am very happy and proud with my trophy, but along with that the kind of inspiration and example that has been set - even if I wasn’t the winner, that example was way more bigger than the trophy. I feel the same for Varun."

Divya added, "You guys have seen him in Bigg Boss as well, when he had come to meet me. He is a true gentleman and I am actually rooting for him. He was very pumped up, and that’s Varun Sood for you, always pumped up for such competitions. I hope he wins, it’s going to be so cool."

Meanwhile, a journalism student Divya Agarwal who went on to become a choreographer and actress (seen most recently in the web series Cartel), had previously won the reality show 'Ace of Space 1' after being the runner-up at MTV Splitsvilla 10'.