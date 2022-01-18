Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KEERTHYSURESH Keerthy Suresh tests negative for COVID-19: Grateful for your love & prayers

South star Keerthy Suresh on Tuesday said she has tested negative for COVID-19, a week after she contracted the virus. The 29-year-old actor, who won the National Award for best actress for her 2018 Telugu movie "Mahanati", had shared her COVID-19 diagnosis last week. In a Twitter post, Suresh said she has recovered from the disease and expressed gratitude to her well-wishers for their love and prayers. Alongside the note, Keerthy posted a string of her selfies.

"'Negative' can mean a positive thing these days. Grateful for all your love and prayers, hope you had a lovely Pongal and Sankaranthi!" she wrote. Have a look:

Fans became extremely happy after learning about Keerthy's health update. "Very glad to hear this," a social media user commented. "Happy recovery Keerthy," another one wrote.

It was January 11 when Keerthy opened up about her diagnosis on social media. She shared an official statement that read, "Hi everyone. I have tested positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms, despite taking all necessary precautions and safety measures, which is a scary reminder of the rate at which the virus is spreading. Please follow all the COVID safety norms and stay safe."

"Those who came in close contact with me, kindly do get tested. If you haven't been vaccinated yet, please take your vaccines at the earliest to avoid severe symptoms and for the better health of you and your loved ones. Hoping for a speedy recovery and will be back in action soon! Love, Keerthy Suresh," the statement concluded.

On Tuesday, India reported 2,38,018 new coronavirus infections, taking total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,76,18,271, which includes 8,891 cases of the Omicron variant, as per the Union Health Ministry data.