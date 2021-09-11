Kavita Kaushik seeks help after Indian Idol doctor Amit Sharma goes missing

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kavita seeks help after Dr Amit Sharma goes missing

FIR fame actress Kavita Kaushik has been seeking help on social media after Dr Amit Sharma, who is well known as a set doctor on the reality show Indian Idol, went missing. He has been missing for five days and his family is worried about him. According to the information Kavita put in her tweets, Sharma had stopped talking to anyone and had stopped eating three days before he went missing.

Kavita Kaushik tweeted, "ATTENTION PLS.. This is Doctor Amit Sharma, He has treated several actors since 20 yrs and was also the set doctor of Indian idol and more! HE IS MISSING since last 5 days, his mother is howling, cops have been informed too! Pls help Finding him and inform if anyone has seen him."

In another tweet, Kavita Kaushik revealed that she has gone to the Oshiwara Police Station with Dr Amit Sharma's mother to lodge a missing report. She said, "I've just been to oshiwara police station just now with Dr Amit Sharma's mother, have lodged a report there, his mother is assuming her son is no more, the family is poor shape pls help us finding him alive before it's too late @MumbaiPolice."

She added, " lives in oshiwara with his mom and brother,acc to his mom- behavior was mysterious and aloof since sometime, left without his wallet and mobile, he had even lost his speech and not eaten last 3 days! Now it's been 8 days to that state,How is he surviving? We are very worried."

Meanwhile, Kavita Kaushik was seen in Bigg Boss 14 in December last year and had stirred a storm on the internet for her controversial appearance. The actress along with her husband Ronnit locked horns with Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik after their past came into the limelight. At a time when tension was running high in the house, Kavita's husband Ronnit sent out tweets, stating that Abhinav had a drinking issue and used to send Kavita drunk texts in the past.