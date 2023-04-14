Katrina Kaif's old interview on breakup with Ranbir Kapoor goes viral: 'Ego was more bruised'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Katrina Kaif's old interview on breakup with Ranbir Kapoor goes viral

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship has again made the headlines since Neetu Kapoor's viral post on dating and marriage. Since then, Katrina's old videos and interviews have been surfacing in which she has talked about the breakup as well as her connection with Ranbir's mother Neetu. In an old -Mid-Day interview, the Tiger 3 actress explained why she opened up about her relationship and why the breakup was hard.

Katrina Kaif said, "I couldn’t have dodged the bullet every time. I would have sounded rude if I did that. So, the best thing was to share the bare minimum I wanted to, and be frank enough to accept the reality. We (Kapoor and her) still have respect for each other, and that will not change"

She further added, "When I was going through separation, one of my sisters was also in the same phase. That’s when I realised that since my life was out in the open, the ego was more bruised, but at the end of the day, we both felt the same pain. I found solace in reading. My friends were also a strong source of support. I don’t have any regrets (about that chapter). I have come out of the experience a lot more mature,"

Earlier, another video had gone viral in which Katrina Kaif was seen saying she will take the blame when asked why Neetu Kapoor dislikes her. The actress said, "I’m stumped. The reason and the person responsible for these rumours that you are saying quite honestly would be me. I’ll take the full blame for that and you may ask why. The reason is since the last eight or nine years, I have chosen not to comment on my personal life whoever it may be or whatever it is about- the people or the man in my life. Because I feel it’s the easier way for me to be. There’s no hard and fast reason why. I’m a sensitive person. I have hard enough time accepting the truths and realities that hit us all in matters of love. Because I have kept everything so closely guarded as much as possible, you are leaving that much more room for everyone to make speculations like this."

She added, "If you particularly ask me about my relationship with Ranbir’s mother as a woman and as an actress who I have interacted with, she is a beautiful, stunning lady and somebody who I have great admiration for. I think she is a fantastic person. In fact, everyone I have met from his family has been such lovely fascinating people. Not only Neetuji, but also his father Rishiji, who I worked with on Namastey London. We hit it off so well in the film. He was such a darling person. He would take me out for dinners in the evening."

With Katrina Kaif getting married to Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor tying the knot with Alia Bhatt, the 'Katbir' relationship was a buried past but popped up again after Neetu Kapoor's latest social media post saying "Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ." This did not go down well with the netizens who thought that it was disrespectful.

