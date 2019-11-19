Katrina Kaif's latest Instagram video suggests possible collaboration with boxer Floyd Mayweather

Katrina Kaif in her latest Instagram video hinted that she could collaborate with boxer Flyod Maywheater

Katrina Kaif is known for being very active on her social media and keeping her fans updated about her life and films. In her latest Instagram post, Katrina is seen flaunting her boxing skills. The caption of Katrina's video suggests a possible team-up with Boxer Floyd Mayweather for a project. Looking at Katrina's fitness and style we are sure the actress can pull this off convincingly.

Sharing the video on her Instagram Katrina wrote, " Ok so maybe Mayweather isn’t quite shaking in his boots ...but I’m getting there ... something special coming soonnnnnnnn"

On the work front, Katrina is currently shooting with Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi. Directed by Rohit Shetty the film is set to hit theatres in March 2020. The hit pair of Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar will be back together after a long gap. Recently Akshay Kumar shared a video on his Instagram from the sets of Sooryavanshi remembering their Namastey London days, "Been reading all your comments on the #FilhallTeaser and so many of you said it reminded you’ll of Namastey London. Coincidentally, I was shooting with our very own Jazz aka @katrinakaif today for #Sooryavanshi and we have a little surprise for you all"

