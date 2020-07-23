Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THE_PARTHSAMTHAAN Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan recovers, tests negative for Covid-19

Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame actor Parth Samthaan, who was found to be coronavirus positive earlier this month, has now tested negative for the virus. He confirmed the news in an interview with Pinkvila and said, "Yes it’s true, reports have come and it’s negative.” The telly actor had earlier informed that he was in home quarantine since he had only mild symptoms. He had also asked everyone who had been in close contact with him to get themselves tested.

Following Parth Samthaan's diagnosis, his co-stars from the show, Karan Patel and Pooja Banerjee also got themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Their team later shared hat theytested negative for COVID-19

Meanwhile, the shoot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay is currently on hold and the set has been fumigated and sanitised. The entire cast and crew have also been asked to stay under quarantine. It is not yet known as to when the shooting will resume.

On July 12, Parth Samthaan took to Instagram to reveal his coronavirus diagnosis."“Hi everyone, I had mild symptoms and got myself tested. And yes I have been tested Positive for Covid 19 …hence I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close proximity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested. The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support. Please be safe and take care," he wrote on Instagram.

Balaji Telefilms, the makers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, also released a statement that they are taking all precautions mentioned in the guideline. It added that they were and will continue following all protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel, and visits to the sets.

