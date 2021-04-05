Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIKAARYAN Kartik Aaryan tests COVID-19 negative: 14 din ka vanvaas khatam

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who was under home quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 a few days back has finally tested negative for the virus. The announcement about the same was made by the actor himself on social media alongside a picture of himself depicting his excitement. He wrote in the caption, "Negative Heavy 14 din ka vanvaas khatam Man Back to work." The actor has been eagerly waiting for the negative reports which were quite evident from his recent posts on the photo-sharing application.

Just yesterday, he shared a picture of himself and wrote, "Waiting for my Report."

On March 22, Kartik had informed his fans about testing positive for COVID-19. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a graphic of mathematical 'plus' sign while revealing the news. Kartik wrote, "Positive ho gaya. Dua karo," with folded hands emoticon.

For those unversed, the actor fell prey to the virus when he was shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and Tabu. Soon after, the shooting of their film was suspended and the cast underwent tests as a precautionary measure.

The number of positive cases has seen a surge in the country and a lot of celebs have found themselves positive. Just recently actor Akshay Kumar announced that he has been hospitalized due to the virus. Not just him but actress Bhumi Pednekar also shared that despite taking all the necessary precautions, she has also tested positive for COVID.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in the supernatural thriller 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' opposite Kiara Advani, and in his much-anticipated crime-thriller 'Dhamaka' slated for a Netflix release.