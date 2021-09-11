Kartik Aaryan's Saturday thoughts, actor begins the weekend on motivational note

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Kartik Aaryan begins weekend on motivational note

The 'Social Media King' Kartik Aaryan kickstarts the weekend with his wit and serving some major motivation. Kartik Aaryan posted a picture today where he’s holding a deep thought provoking saying about personal growth.

The heartthrob posed with a framed quote reading, "It's not how good you are, it's how good you want to be.” While the quote is motivational at several levels, we wonder if it's about his physical transformation.

In the picture, Kartik is flaunting his toned arms and rock hard biceps which makes one drop their jaws and drool! Kartik Aaryan has achieved a muscular physique, glimpses of which are evident on his social media as the actor often posts workout videos and pictures. And with his today’s picture, we can’t wait to see more of this hunk!

Currently running on a tight schedule, Kartik Aaryan is juggling multiple shoots with Ekta Kapoor's Freddy and Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Shuttling between two entirely distinct and interesting genres, Kartik Aaryan promises to essay different characters, bringing forth new facets of his versatility with each project.

Often spotted in the city, hopping from one shoot to another or outside dance studios for rehearsals, Kartik Aaryan is constantly striving to achieve better goals, the same is reflected in his recent post as well.

On the work front, gearing up for the release of Dhamaka, Kartik Aaryan is also working on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy along with Hansal Mehta's Captain India, Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures' grand musical love story along with the alleged Ala Vaikunthpuramuloo remake amongst other unannounced projects.