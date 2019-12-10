Has Kartik Aaryan refused to re-shoot with Sara Ali Khan for Imitiaz Ali's Aaj Kal after break up?

Dealing with a break-up is difficult and especially for Bollywood actors for whom things get a little rough as they have to meet their ex during shoots, parties etc. In the wake of the same, it seems as if actor Kartik Aaryan is avoiding contact with actress Sara Ali Khan with whom he has shot for Imtiaz Ali's next venture Aaj Kal. It was during the shoot of the same when the reports of the duo dating each other spread. Various reports suggest that he is refraining from shooting with her.
A report in TOI state, "Report elaborated that the Imitiaz Ali film required some patchwork and Kartik refused it as he did not want to do it, in fact, he even requested Imtiaz to avoid it if possible, unless it is an important scene. It seems like he doesn’t want to re-shoot the patchwork with Sara due to their sour relationship."
View this post on Instagram
It's a WRAP!! 66 days & a million memories ❤️🌈 Thank you @imtiazaliofficial for making my dream come true🤗🤩 I truly appreciate your warmth, patience and consideration with me every single day. Being on your set has been a privilege that I will always cherish and already miss🙏🏼 🎈 Thank you @kartikaaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee’s about you to chai’s with you, I wish we could do it all over again ☕️ 🧿💓 I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit 🤭🤦🏻♀️ Imtiaz Ali’s next with @kartikaaryan and @randeephooda. Releasing on 14th Feb 2020. Presented by @officialjiocinema , #DineshVijan’s @maddockfilms , @imtiazaliofficial & @reliance.entertainment @wearewsf
Kartik during a recent interaction with Times Now said, “I have been in a relationship and I have got attracted to someone else? Yes, I have! Emotional cheating should never be the case. Physical cheating too shouldn’t be the case. But emotional is worse. So in attraction, it isn’t cheating because you feel she’s cute then it’s okay. It’s better if it doesn’t go beyond that.”
The two recently graced the recently held Star Screen Awards in which Kartik was the host for the night. They were seen enjoying on the stage and a lot of their videos have been shared by their fans. Have a look:
View this post on Instagram
#saraalikhan &#kartikaaryan #sahidkapoor at #starscreenawards2019 #Saraalikhan #Saraalikhanplanet #mumbaidiaries #mumbaiscenes #mumbai #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodactress #mumbaidaily #whatabeauty #delhidiaries #delhiscenes #delhidaily #indianactress #bollywoodstylefile #entertainmentnews #celebrityblogger #bollywoodstylefile #indianfashionblogger #fashiongram #mumbaifashionblogger #delhifashionblogger #biggboss12 #everydayphenomenal #zero #soty2 #simbatattoo @saraalikhan95
View this post on Instagram
These Two ♥️ SarTik Slaying Together 🔥🔥 CAN'T GET OVER THEM ♥️♥️ P.S. His Concern for Her is all LOVE @saraalikhan95 @kartikaaryan . . Follow @kartik.sara.fanclub for all updates on Kartik & Sara!!♥️ . { #kartikaaryan #saraalikhan #sartik #kartik #sara #poselikekartikaaryan #kartikaaryanforever #hairlikekartikaaryan #loveaajkal2 #loveaajkal #lukkachuppi #kritisanon #ananyapanday #patipatniaurwoh #kareenakapoor #varundhawan #shamira #mirakapoor #shahidkapoor #coolieno1 #bollywood #bhoolbhlaiyaa2 #saifalikhan #deepikapadukone #ranveersingh #katrinakaif #KartikLovesSilk }
On the professional front, Kartik has delivered his latest film Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. He will also be a part of films like Bhool Bhoolaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2.
View this post on Instagram
Miliye #ChintuTyagi ke Pitaji se Retired Arvind Tyagi hain Late Arvind Tyagi na ho jayein👋🏻 .. #BadnaamKulfi #ChintuTyagi #PatiPatniAurWoh 👫💃🏻 THIS FRIDAY !!! #6thDecember #4DaysToGo @bhumipednekar @ananyapanday @mudassar_as_is @bhushankumar @junochopra @brstudiosllp @tseriesfilms @tseries.official
While Sara is shooting for the remake of 'Coolie No.1' opposite Varun Dhawan.
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries
Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News
Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News