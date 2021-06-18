Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Kartik Aaryan announces something different is coming with new post, asks fans to guess

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan leaves no stone unturned to entertain his fans and followers. He is an avid social media user and enjoys a massive fan following. He is often seen treating his fans with some interesting tidbits and happy memories with some quirky captions. Now, Kartik who was recently speculated to have been ousted of filmmaker Anand L Rai’s upcoming film, on Friday created a sensation among fans by posting a picture of himself in a new mysterious look. He asked his fans to guess what new is appening or going to happen.

The actor took to his Instagram handle and announced that something different is coming up. “Aa raha hai kuch ALAG SA. Take a Guess,” he wrote.

In the photo, the actor could be seen standing in front of a graphical backdrop, while wearing an overcoat and holding something like a shaft in his hand. The still looks straight out a dark thriller movie with only a bit of Kartik's face along with his long hair, visible. The foreground of the photo had the date 20.06.21.

Using his social media platforms to create awareness about social and contemporary issues along with offering a high entertainment quotient, Kartik Aaryan creates an uproar breaking the internet every time he posts.

On the professional front, Kartik is busy with his upcoming horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" where he features alongside actors Tabu and Kiara Advani. The film is a follow-up to the 2007 film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" and is slated to hit the theatres in November this year.

The actor also has Ram Madhvani's thriller "Dhamaka" coming up. The film is scheduled for an OTT release soon. He was recently in the news for his controversial exit from the Karan Johar-produced "Dostana 2".

