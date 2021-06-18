Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut remembers Rani Laxmi Bai on her death anniversary: 'Main apni Jhansi nahin dungi'

As June 18 marks the death anniversary of Rani Laxmi Bai, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media on Friday to pay tribute to the late Indian freedom fighter. Rani Laxmi Bai, popularly known as Queen of Jhansi, had played an important role during India's first war of independence. The queen died in battle on June 18, 1858. Remembering her bravery, Kangana who essayed the role of the warrior queen in 'Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi', took to her Instagram Stories and shared one of the 'iconic' scenes from her hit film.

"On this day when Rani Laxmi Bai made supreme self sacrifice. Remembering her iconic roar which shook British empire -- 'Main apni Jhansi nahin dungi'," Kangana wrote.

Kangana had starred as Rani Laxmibai in the 2019 film "Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi", a film she also partially directed. She also shared a couple of videos featuring scenes from the film in her Instagram post.

Actress Urmila Matondkar also paid her respects to Rani Laxmi Bai. "Courage, Honor, Integrity, Bravery, Loyalty, Love and Pride for the land looked like this," she tweeted.

On the professional front, Kangana who recently recovered from novel coronavirus is awaiting the release of her multilingual biographical film "Thalaivi" which was postponed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in India. Directed by Vijay and written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, the movie is about the life of J Jayalalithaa, former Tamil Nadu CM and was gearing to release theatrically on April 23.

The National Award-winning actress will also be seen in movies "Tejas" and actioner "Dhaakad", while "Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda" and a film on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi are in the pipeline.

