Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEREALKARISMAKAPOOR Karisma Kapoor recalls her first dance number with Govinda

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor recalled the time she danced with actor Govinda on the popular song Husn hai suhana in the 1995 hit Coolie No 1. Karisma posted a still from the 1995 film. The image features Govinda and her.

"Nostalgia. Husn hai Suhana was my first dance number with chi chi. The start of an amazing journey of super fun dance number's with him and Davidji .. so many wonderful memories My outfit though.... me at 19. #flashbackfriday #coolieno1#husnhaisuhana @govinda_herono1," Karisma captioned the image.

The Govinda-Karisma starrer Coolie No 1 is directed by David Dhawan, and the film released in 1995. A remake of the same name, also directed by David Dhawan, is all set to release on December 25, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.

During the launch event of the trailer in Chandigarh, Varun Dhawan said that the main aim of the film is to make the audience laugh. It is director David Dhawan's 45th film. Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, said that with Coolie No. 1, they are trying to spread Christmas cheer and bring positivity into the lives of the people since the year 2020 has been overshadowed by the gloom of the COVID19 pandemic.