Kareena Kapoor Khan's no makeup selfie is winning the internet

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sharing cute pictures of her herself, husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan on social media amid the lockdown.Apart from that, she is also sharing selfies and her fans can't get enough of it. On Tuesday, the Veere Di Wedding actress posted a no makeup selfie that has caught the attention of the netizens. Taking to Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the picture and wrote, "Because eye-shadow is too mainstream! ".

Kareena Kapoor loves to sun-bathe and her Instagram is filled with selfies of her soaking up the Mumbai sun in lockdown. Looks like Kareena is comfortable enough sharing selfies which prominently show her flushed cheeks and bare lips.

On March 31, Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, announced that they were contributing to three humanitarian aid organisations - Unicef (United Nations Children’s Fund), Give India and International Association for Human Values. “At difficult times like these, we need to come together and help each other. We both have taken steps to do just that and have pledged our support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV). We urge those of you who can to do the same. United we stand. Jai Hind. Kareena, Saif & Taimur,” her post read.

On April 2, she announced via Instagram that they were also contributing towards the PM-Cares Fund and Maharashtra’s CM Relief Fund.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen on screen in Angrezi Medium with actor Irrfan Khan, will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

