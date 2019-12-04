Kareena Kapoor Khan broke her pregnancy news to this person first. Can you guess?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor Khan broke her pregnancy news to Saif Ali Khan first

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is known to break barriers in her personal as well as professional life. The actress will soon be seen playing the role of a pregnant lady in her next film Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The actors have been promoting the film at various platforms. Recently, during one of the promotional junket, Kareena was quizzed about the first person she told when she found out that she was pregnant and she said her husband Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their baby boy Taimur in 2016 and he became the apple of the eye for not just his parents but the media and fans as well. During her pregnancy, Kareena continued to work and gave rise to pregnancy fashion. Revealing that Saif was the first one to know that she was expecting, she revealed that he was extremely happy as they had been wanting it to have happened. She also said that it is the greatest joy for any woman who aspires to become a mother.

The trailer of Good Newwz has already broken the internet. The film is about two couples with the same surnames who consult a doctor for IVF treatment. Since their surnames are the same, confusion arises, and the sperm samples get interchanged in the lab. The trailer has received over 65 million views till now.

On the professional note, Kareena is currently shooting for Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha in Punjab. She recently visited the Golden Temple in wee hours and seek blessing from Waheguru. Other than Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena has Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium and Karan Johar's magnum opus film Takht in the pipeline.

