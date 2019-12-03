Kareena Kapoor Khan visits Golden Temple at wee hours to seek blessings ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha shoot

Kareena Kapoor Khan seeks blessings ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha shoot

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is being shot in Punjab and Kareena Kapoor Khan headed to the state to join the cast. However, before kick-starting the shoot, Kareena visited Golden Temple to seek blessings for her upcoming movie Good Newwz and the one which is on the floors. Pictures of the actress in the Golden Temple premise during the wee hours are all over the internet. She can be seen in a grey coloured striped suit with a matching dupatta. To beat the cold, she also carried a black stole along with her.

Check out her photos below:

Kareena with her manager.

The actress also poses with her team.

Laal Singh Chaddha is Kareena's third film with Aamir after blockbuster 3 Idiots and Talaash. For unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha is official remake of 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

Lately, the superstar revealed his first look from the film. With long and heavy bearded look along with turban, checkered shirt with high-waist trouser, Aamir's eyes are beaming with happiness.

As far as Kareena's look is concerned, she was seen donning a simple salwar kameez in the viral pictures.

Meanwhile, Kareena is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Good Newwz with co-stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The movie directed by Raj Mehta is scheduled to release on December 27. She will also be seen in Irrfan's Angrezi Medium wherein she is playing a cop.

