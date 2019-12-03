Tuesday, December 03, 2019
     
Kareena Kapoor Khan visits Golden Temple at wee hours to seek blessings ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha shoot

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked beautiful in grey suit with matching dupatta. Check out all pictures here.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 03, 2019 7:38 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha

Kareena Kapoor Khan seeks blessings ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha shoot

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is being shot in Punjab and Kareena Kapoor Khan headed to the state to join the cast. However, before kick-starting the shoot, Kareena visited Golden Temple to seek blessings for her upcoming movie Good Newwz and the one which is on the floors. Pictures of the actress in the Golden Temple premise during the wee hours are all over the internet. She can be seen in a grey coloured striped suit with a matching dupatta. To beat the cold, she also carried a black stole along with her.

Check out her photos below:

Kareena with her manager.

View this post on Instagram

With lovly Manager @nainas89 ❤️❤️🥰

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

The actress also poses with her team.

Laal Singh Chaddha is Kareena's third film with Aamir after blockbuster 3 Idiots and Talaash. For unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha is official remake of 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

View this post on Instagram

Kya pata hum mein hai kahani, ya hain kahaani mein hum...

A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on

Lately, the superstar revealed his first look from the film. With long and heavy bearded look along with turban, checkered shirt with high-waist trouser, Aamir's eyes are beaming with happiness.

As far as Kareena's look is concerned, she was seen donning a simple salwar kameez in the viral pictures.

View this post on Instagram

First look of Kareena from #LaalSinghChaddha 😍❤

A post shared by Kareena_kapoor_khan (@kareena_kapoor_khan_forever) on

Meanwhile, Kareena is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Good Newwz with co-stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The movie directed by Raj Mehta is scheduled to release on December 27. She will also be seen in Irrfan's Angrezi Medium wherein she is playing a cop.

