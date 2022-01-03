Kardashians-Jenners return with new series, seen teaser with updated title yet? | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KYLIE.JENNER.QUEEN2 The Kardashian

Kardashians and Jenners are all set to be back but in a new package this time. The new series on the stars of the reality TV show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" is simply titled "The Kardashians", streaming platform Hulu has announced. A teaser of the upcoming show, which is expected to debut on Hulu later this year, was also unveiled on the platform's official YouTube page.

Matriarch Kris Jenner, who along with various members of her family moved to Hulu following their 20-season run on E! with "Keeping Up With The Kardashians", said the series is the "next chapter" in their lives as a family. Watch the teaser here:

"In the new show, you'll see us evolving as a family, fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they've been emotionally invested in our show just like we are. The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can't say much about what's coming but spoiler, we're going to look fabulous and everyone's going to watch," she added.

"When the countdown to the new year ends, the countdown to the new show begins," the clip reveals.

Kardashian-Jenner family announced their franchise would be coming to an end in 2020.

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians", which first aired in 2007, focuses on the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family. It mainly focused on sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The show also featured matriarch of the family, Kris Jenner, and Kourtney's on-off boyfriend Scott Disick. Kris' ex-husband, Bruce (now Caitlyn) Jenner was on the show until their divorce in 2015.

Upon its debut, the show was an instant hit among the viewers and became a pop culture sensation. It catapulted the family to fame that helped them venture into fashion and beauty businesses.