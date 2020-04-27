Kapil Sharma interacts with fans on Twitter: These witty responses prove why he is the Comedy King

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPIL SHARMA Kapil Sharma interacts with fans on Twitter: 10 witty responses to prove why he is the Comedy King

It was a fun-filled Monday evening for fans of Kapil Sharma as the comedian conducted an 'Ask Kapil' session on Twitter, and seeing his replies, we must admit that his sense of humour has only become sharper with time. Ace comedian Kapil Sharma has been tickling your funny bone with his witty jokes over the years and it was a delight for fans to interact with him on social media. Here are ten of the wittiest responses by Kapil Sharma on #AskKapil which proves why he is called the comedy king of Indian television.

Kapil Sharma was meant for fame

The comedian said that whatever he would do in his life, he would be famous for sure.

main kuch b karta but famous hi hota 🙈 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 27, 2020

Why Kapil Sharma doesn't express ire on Twitter anymore

A fan said “aaj kal mazaa nahi aa raha (it is no fun nowadays)” as Kapil no longer expresses his anger on Twitter. The television host replied, “Wah .. tamasha dekhne walo me se ho aap.

First guests on TKSS after lockdown

When a fan suggested that he should do a special epsiode on doctors and police who are the real coronavirus warriors after lockdown. Kapil Sharma said that he is thinking the same.

Mera b yahi khayaal hai .. they r the real heroes at his crucial time https://t.co/0SLxON7RVe — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 27, 2020

Doting father Kapil Sharma

Replying to the fan's question about the best moment of 2020, Kapil said, 'During lockdown spending time with my daughter.'The comedian is a true family man at heart. Kapil Sharma married Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on December 12, 2018 and they have an adorable daughter, named Anayra.

Kapil Sharma is helping in household chores

When a fan said that he should continue #AskKapil for the entire day, the comedian said 'Why so? Who will wash the dishes then?".

Aise kaise ? Bartan kaun dhoyega ? https://t.co/zVKOz9ynHg — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 27, 2020

Varun Dhawan is a sweetheart, says Kapil Sharma

Describing actor Varun Dhawan in one word, the comedian said "Sweetheart he is".

“Sweetheart” he is .. mujhe laga tha meri hi English poor hai .. apka to beda hi garak hai 😂 https://t.co/J9hLuhfXuA — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 27, 2020

On the work front, Kapil Sharma's massively popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, was recently cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. All productions for Indian television have been shut down in accordance with the lockdown imposed by the government.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage