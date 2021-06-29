Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPIL SHARMA, HARSH VARRDHAN Kapil Sharma, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's bonding over Netflix's Ray is unmissable

Television popular comedian-actor Kapil Sharma recently received a shout-out from actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. On Tuesday, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor tweeted a news report about the Kapil Sharma reference, and wrote, "One and only." Kapil responded to Harsh's tweet, and wrote, "Love n best wishes always brother," adding heart and folded hands emojis.

There was a humorous reference to Kapil in Spotlight, director Vasan Bala's entry in the recently released Netflix anthology series Ray. There's a scene where Harshvardhan's character tries to get favours from the hotel's manager by telling him that he is friends with Kapil Sharma and he can take his wife to his show. Spotlight featured Harsh, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Radhika Madan, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

In the film, Harsh plays a one-note star named Vik. When Vik is told that the hotel room he'd been staying in has been given to a godwoman named Divya didi, he offers to bribe the hotel manager to get the room back. He offers to get the manager passes to Kapil Sharma's show and arrange a meet-and-greet.

Ray, based on the short stories of writer-director Satyajit Ray, is a four-part anthology featuring entries by Vasan Bala, Srijit Mukherji, and Abhishek Chaubey. The cast includes Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon, Ali Fazal, Gajraj Rao, and others. Kapil himself has a Netflix project in the works.

The Kapil Sharma Show went off air earlier this year when Kapil decided to take a break for his wife Ginni Chatrath, their daughter Anayra and their newborn son Trishaan. On the occasion of Father's day, Kapil shared the first picture with his son Trishaan.

Well, the fans got all excited when pictures of him and his teammates including-- Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda went viral on the internet. A video was also shared by Bharti on her social media handle to confirm the return of the show.