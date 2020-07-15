Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANYE WEST Kanye West drops out of US President 2020 race: Reports

Rapper Kanye West, who took everyone by surprise by announcing his bid for the US presidential election slated to take place in November, has reportedly dropped out of the presidential race, according to New York Magazine‘s Intelligencer, A member from Kanye West's campaign team named Steve Kramer revealed to Intelligencer that Kanye's "out." Steve was hired to aide Kanye get on the ballot in Florida and South Carolina. Moreover, Kramer stated that he will divulge more details once he gets all their stuff cancelled and that they had over 180 people with them.

"I have nothing good or bad to say about Kanye. Everyone has their personal decision about why they make decisions. Running for president has to be one of the hardest things for someone to actually contemplate at that level... any candidate running for president for the first time goes through these hiccups," Kramer noted.

On July 4, the rapper had tweeted, "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION," which got the stamp of approval from his darling wife, Kim Kardashian, as well as Elon Musk.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump had also brushed off reports of American rapper Kanye West's bid for the November presidential election and his subsequent comments that he no longer supported the President. "He is always going to be for us, and his wife is going to be for us," The Hill news website quoted Trump as saying in a Fox News interview, referring to West and reality TV star Kim Kardashian West

