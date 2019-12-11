Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli reacts to Chhapaak trailer: Deepika Padukone, Meghna will earn a lot of tears

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli reacts to Chhapaak trailer

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone left her fans teary-eyed when she dropped the trailer of her next film Chhapaak on the internet. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the trailer received huge applaud from the viewers and many even claimed it the actress’ best performance so far. While the list of the admires of Deepika’s work as an acid attack survivor Malti in the film was long, one among them was actress Kangana Ranaut’s siter Rangoli Chandel.

Rangoli has herself been the victim of acid attack and after watching the trailer of Chhapaak, she was all praise for the actor-director duo. She tweeted, "Wow!!! Everyone should see this film, amazing ” She further added, "Meghna and Deepika will earn a lot of tears from this film, what my family and I went through along with the prejudice we faced was worse than death... the story of an acid attack survivor need to reach this nation, praying that it works"

Meghna and Deepika will earn a lot of tears from this film, what my family and I went through along with the prejudice we faced was worse than death... story of an acid attack survivor need to reach this nation, praying that it works🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 10, 2019

It hasn’t been many days when Rangoli Chandel opened up about her horrifying struggle to get her life back to normal after she faced the trauma. She shared her photos with the fans and wrote, “I had to go through 54 surgeries strangely and simultaneously my little sister was physically assaulted and almost beaten to death for what?"

She also revealed that even after undergoing 54 surgeries, doctors were unable to reconstruct her ear. Not just her ear, Rangoli also had to experience the loss of one eye for which she underwent retina transplantation and even had complications while breastfeeding her son Prithvi. However, the most painful thing for her was when she was undergoing all the treatment, the ‘culprit was out on bail within few weeks’.

Lot of people feeling sorry about the fact that I lost my beauty, honestly when your organs melt before your eyes beauty is the last thing you care about, even after 54 surgeries over a span of 5 years doctors couldn’t reconstruct my ear...(contd) pic.twitter.com/M5MMHVHpOx — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 2, 2019

On the related note, Deepika Padukone’s film Chhapaak is based on an acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. It also stars Vikrant Massey opposite Deepika and will hit the screens on January 10th, 2020.

Also read:

Karan Johar becomes Gauri Khan’s Rahul from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t look happy

Janhvi Kapoor recreates mom Sridevi’s yellow chiffon saree look from Chandni and we are floored!

Deepika Padukone as Malti looks fearless in Chhapaak latest posters​

Mardaani 2 actress Rani Mukerji visits Police Control Room, says issue of cyber-crime is big treat to youth​

Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha top the most tweeted-about handles of 2019 list

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page