Israel-Iran conflict: Jaishankar speaks to Iranian FM, discusses bilateral matters, BRICS-related issues

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and discussed bilateral matters and BRICS related issues. Had another conversation with Iranian FM @araghchi yesterday night. Discussed bilateral matters as also BRICS related issues,” he said.

On the other hand, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said he also held a telephone conversation with Jaishankar to discuss regional and international developments.

During the call, Araghchi briefed his Indian counterpart on the latest situation following what he described as aggressions by the US and Israel against Iran and their impact on regional and global security, while stressing Iran’s determination to exercise its right to self-defense.

Prior to this, S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke to his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi – their third such conversation since the West Asia crisis began – as New Delhi ramped up efforts to protect its energy security amid a virtual blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Jaishankar spoke to German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul

Jaishankar also spoke to German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and exchanged views on the unfolding crisis in West Asia.

"A detailed conversation this evening with Foreign Minister @araghchi of Iran on the latest developments regarding the ongoing conflict. We agreed to remain in touch," Jaishankar said on social media following his talks with the Iranian foreign minister.

It was the first phone conversation between the two foreign ministers after Iran announced the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as the country's new Supreme Leader, days after his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in a joint US-Israel military strike. It is not immediately known whether the sinking of an Iranian warship by the US near Sri Lanka on March 4 figured in the conversation between Jaishankar and Araghchi.

Jaishankar and Araghchi spoke on February 28, soon after the US and Israel launched the attack on Iran that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. They also spoke on March 5. The West Asia crisis has impacted the global energy market.

