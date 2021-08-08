Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KANGANA Kangana Ranaut opens up about her character in 'Dhaakad'

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is soon going to wrap up the shoot of her movie 'Dhaakad', shared a picture of her character Agni and said that she will continue to live beyond the film. Taking to her Instagram account, the 'Judgemental Hai Kya' star posted a photo of herself in a fierce avatar. In the picture, she is seen sporting a tattoo at the nape of her neck and staring into the sun, while her hair is blowing out from her braid.

"As the shoot is about to come to an end, she will live in me beyond the film.... She will rise in spite of herself and her inner demons #Agni #Dhaakad," she captioned the post.

Kangana recently shared the clip on Instagram where she is seen practicing fight moves for her film. The 34-year-old actress is seen in black lycra pants and t-shirt holding a rod in her hand while she is seen practicing an action sequence with two men.

"Ladako number 1, Baaghi ladki #Dhaakad rehearsals," Kangana captioned the clip.

Actors Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta are also a part of 'Dhaakad', which is based on issues of child trafficking and crimes against women. Touted to be a spy thriller, the film is being helmed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai and Deepak Mukut. 'Dhaakad' is slated to release on October 1, 2021.

Apart from "Dhaakad", Kangana also has films such as "Thalaivi", period drama "Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda" and "Tejas" in the pipeline.

Kangana will also don the Director's hat for the second time in film "Emergency", based on the life of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.