Kangana Ranaut's nephew Prithvi follows footsteps of maasi in this adorable video

Kangana Ranaut and her nephew Prithvi's adorable video cannot be missed

Kangana Ranaut, who had to put on around 20 kgs weight for her biographical drama Thalaivi, has now shed five kilos of extra flab. Though she is not able to hit the gym due to lockdown, like other celebrities, Kangana too is doing workout at home. In a video shared by the actress' Instagram account, she can be seen working along with her fitness trainer. However, it was neither Kangana nor the scenic beauty of her workout space which grabbed our attention. It is her nephew Prithvi, who has left us gushing over her cuteness.

In the video, Rangoli Chandel's son Prithvi can be seen following the footsteps of his maasi. He tries to copy the exercise which Kangana does. "Guys, taking cues from #Kangana to workout, stay motivated and don't let the lethargy get to you. She has lost 5 kilos, long way to go!" read the caption of the video.

“Thats d way mahi way,” wrote her Panga co-star Neena Gupta in the comments section.

Kangana is currently in Manali with her family. She is making the most of the quarantine by spending quality time with her loved ones.

For the unversed, Thalaivi is based on the life of actor-turned-politician and former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.