Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRUTZHAASAN Kamal Haasan's surgery successful, thanks for prayers: daughter Shruti Haasan

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan underwent a follow-up leg surgery this morning at a Chennai hospital and he is expected to be discharged in four-five days, his daughter Shruti Haasan said in a statement today. Shruti took to his Twitter account and shared the update on her father's health. The surgery was performed at Sri Ramchandra Hospital in Chennai.

On behalf of @ikamalhaasan here’s an update ! Thankyou for all the ❤️ pic.twitter.com/poySGakaLS — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) January 19, 2021

The letter read,"We would like to begin by thanking you for your overwhelming support, prayers, and genuine concern regarding our father's recent medical procedure. We are happy to inform all of you that the surgery was a success!"

"The doctors, attendees, and the hospital management are taking wonderful care of our father and he is doing well, is in good spirits and working towards speedy recovery. He will return home in four to five days. After a few days of rest and recuperating from the surgery, he shall be ready to interact with people as always. A heartfelt Thank You from us for all your prayers for his well-being and the immense love showered on him. We are grateful that your good energy will be a big part of your speedy recovery!" the 34-year-old actor wrote.

On Sunday, while informing about his follow-up leg surgery Kamal Haasan had said he "will come back fully rejuvenated within a few days to resume my campaign with a new vigour". The veteran actor had met with an accident a few years ago and then had undergone surgery on his right leg. He was required to go in for follow-up surgery.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are due in April, May 2021. Haasan, who started his poll campaign in December said he covered 5,000 plus kilometers in 15 days over the last five weeks and completed the first leg of his campaign.