Kajol reveals why she didn't wish Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday

Friendship between Bollywood actors is rare but no one can deny the bond between actress Kajol and superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Their friendship is more than a decade long and the two have starred together in several films. They are among the most celebrated on-screen couples ever. King Khan celebrated his 56th birthday on November 2. While several celebraties including Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Farah Khan, Vishal Dadlani and more took to their social media handles to extend their heartfelt wishes. Kajol did not post anything on social media related to his birthday which miffed a lot of fans.

Kajol on Tuesday (November 3) interacted with her fans and followers. The actress conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. She was bombarded with several questions but one of the fans asked her why she did not wish her friend and actor Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday. In response to the question, Kajol said, “What else can I wish him? I think all his wishes came true when his son came back home.”

Shah Rukh Khan's 23-year-old son Aryan Khan, who was arrested in the Mumbai cruise ship drug raid case, was granted bail after 25 days of his arrest.

For the unversed, Aryan along with Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha and others were arrested by the NCB on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol recently announced her new project, Last Hurrah, which will be director by Revathy. “So happy to announce my next film with the super awesome Revathi directing me.. called ‘The Last Hurrah’. A heartwarming story that made me instantly say YES!” Kajol shared.

She was last seen in film Tribhanga which also featured Tanvi Azmi, and Mithila Palkar in key roles. The film revolves around the story of the dysfunctional family dynamics of the three central characters belonging to three different generations. While Azmi portrays the role of a critically acclaimed writer, Kajol essays the role of her daughter who is an established Bollywood actor and an Odissi dancer in the film.

