Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kajol trolled for her post on DDLJ completing 26 years amid Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan's arrest

Bollywood actress Kajol faced severe backlash on social media after she shared a clip from her film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge as the cult classic completed 26 years of its release on Wednesday (October 20). Sharing the iconic train scene from the movie, Kajol wrote, “Simran caught the train 26 years back and we are still thanking everyone for all this love, 26YearsOfDDLJ." The 90's blockbuster movie also featured superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

Kajol's post left the internet divided as some of the users reminisced the time when the movie was released and showered love on SRK and Kajol, others lashed out at the actress for celebrating, instead of supporting SRK during this tough period.

Take a look:

One of the users wrote, "Sorry But Why You Don’t Support SRK ?" Another said, "I hoped that you would stand with SRK in this hard times ,,,, but …We didn’t see anything from your side at least in social media …I was your fan ma’m but now …" Even Kajol's fans expressed their displeasure over Kajol’s ignorant behaviour towards Shah Rukh's personal life crisis.

Shah Rukh Khan is going through one of the most difficult phase of his life as his 23-year-old son Aryan Khan is in Arthur jail. His son was arrested in a drug case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's polite gesture towards crowd after meeting Aryan in jail wins hearts on internet; watch video

An NCB team had busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. Along with Aryan, a total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following the raid at a party on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Also read: 'Simran caught the train 26 years back' quips Kajol as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge clocks 26 years