Kajol, Ajay Devgn mark son Yug's birthday in full spirits, see their precious moments together

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's son Yug is a year older and the doting parents are marking his birthday in full spirits. The Bollywood celebrities took to their respective social media accounts to share some precious moments with Yug and penned down heartfelt wishes for him. While Ajay's message for the little one was an emotional note on father-son's bond, Kajol's was a quirky take on birthday posts.

"The best part of life is ‘growing’ up with you. And, doing all the father-son things we pack into a day. Watching a show, exercising together, chatting, taking a walk. Happy Birthday Yug," wrote the Singham actor captioning the photo in which the father-son duo is seen posing together on a holiday.

Kajol, on the other hand, wrote, "Click as many pictures as you can of all the happy times …. Because….. u need them for birthday posts off course ;) Happy happy birthday to the smile of my heart.. may u always have this much glee in ur smile!" Kajol and Yug's photo was also from a family holiday they had together. Take a look:

Ajay and Kajol have been married for more than two decades and both of them keep showering love on their kids on social media.

On the work front, Ajay was last seen in 'Runway 34' co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan. The film is based on a flight from Doha to Kochi, that crash-landed due to poor visibility in August 2015, killing several passengers. He will next be seen in 'Thank God' alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra. The film is expected to hit the theatres in October this year.

Earlier this year, Ajay also announced the release date of his much-awaited film 'Drishyam 2' co-starring Tabu. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta. Apart from both these films, Ajay is also a part of Ranveer Singh starrer 'Cirkus' and 'Bholaa'. In 'Bholaa', he will again be seen sharing the screen with Tabu.

Kajol, on the other hand, will soon be seen in the web series 'The Good Wife'. 'The Good Wife' is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role The show has seven seasons and it concluded in 2016. Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Supan Verma and it will stream on Disney+Hotstar.

She will also be seen in 'Salaam Venky' alongside Aahana Kumra and Vishal Jethwa. The film is directed by Revathi.

