Image Source : TWITTER/JUHI CHAWLA Juhi Chawla files suit against implementation of 5G in India, first hearing today

Telecommunications companies worldwide, with the support of Governments, are poised within the next few years to roll out the 5th-generation wireless network (5G). This is set to deliver what is acknowledged to be unprecedented societal change on a global scale. India has also entered the ‘5G Race’ in an effort to flaunt its advancements and achievements in the field of technology and digital communication. However, the urge to compete in this race has somewhat distracted our Nation from taking into due consideration some alarming factors to the health of present and future generations.

Actress and Environmentalist Juhi Chawla is concerned about the safety of the people and has filed a suit against the implementation of 5G in India.

If the telecommunications industry’s plans for 5G come to fruition, no person, no animal, no bird, no insect and no plant on Earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to levels of RF radiation that are 10x to 100x times greater than what exists today. These 5G plans threaten to provoke serious, irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to all of the Earth’s ecosystems.

Talking about the same, Juhi shared, "We are not against the implementation of technological advancements. On the contrary, we enjoy using the latest products that the world of technology has to offer, including in the field of wireless communications. However, whilst using the latter kind of devices, we are in a constant dilemma, because after doing our own research and studies regarding the RF radiation from wirefree gadgets and network cell towers, we have sufficient reason to believe that the radiation is extremely harmful and injurious to the health and safety of the people."

However, the Ministry of Telecommunications said, "No studies supported by SERB have been conducted specifically on the effect of 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G cellular technologies on human, animals, birds, plants or any other living organisms."

An official statement from Juhi Chawla's spokesperson on the suit being filed reads, "The present suit is being instituted in order to seek a direction from this Hon'ble court to the arrayed Defendants, to certify to us and, therefore, to the public at large, that 5G technology is safe to humankind, man, woman, adult, child, infant, animals and every type of organisms, to flora, to fauna, and in support thereof, to produce their respective studies regarding RF radiation through mobile cell towers, and if not already conducted, to also conduct an efficient research, and without participation of private interest, and to subsequently furnish the report and declare whether or not the implementation of 5G in India would be safe, keeping un regards the health and safety of the present and future citizenry on India, including little children and infants, as well as infants of generations to come."