John Abraham starrer 'Attack' to hit theaters ahead of Independence Day

Actor John Abraham's upcoming action entertainer 'Attack' will release worldwide on August 13. The fictional story, is said to be inspired by true events, set against a hostage crisis. It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. 'Attack' is written and directed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand and is a story of rescue by an attack team led by a lone ranger played by John. The film is jointly produced by John Abraham, Jayantilal Gada and Ajay Kapoor.

John Abraham says, "'Attack' is a taut, action entertainer with a strong storyline...a genre I love! At JA Entertainment, it is our endeavour to push the envelope and produce films that entertain and have something significantly different to show to our increasingly discerning audience. Releasing the film in theatres this Independence Weekend, adds to my excitement."

Making the announcement, Indian film critic Tran Adarsh wrote, "JOHN ABRAHAM: #ATTACK CONFIRMS INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND... #Attack - starring #JohnAbraham, #JacquelineFernandez and #RakulPreet - to release on 13 Aug 2021 [#IndependenceDay weekend]... Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand."

"#Attack is produced by PEN Studios [Jayantilal Gada], JA Entertainment [John Abraham] and Ajay Kapoor," adarsh added.

The actor, who is known to do high-octane action scenes all by himself, recently got injured by a tubelight. John shared a video on his Instagram in which he can be seen getting his wounds on the neck cleaned but still smiling.

John Abraham wrote, "How it started... how it’s going. Love this...all part of the fun!"

Earlier, the superstar had given a sneak peek of a bike stunt of his upcoming film Attack. He shared the video in which he was seen wearing an all-black ensemble for the stunt. In the clip, he zoomed fast on a bike while the camera crew filmed him. "Stunting #action #bikes #attack," he captioned the video.

Meanwhile, John Abraham recently announced another film. The actor will be seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain: Returns alongside Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Iss kahaani ka hero, villain hai!" The film will release on 11th February 2022.

Also, John Abraham is gearing up to be back on the screen in his next film Satyameva Jayate 2. The Milap Zaveri directorial also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Khosla Kumar, and is a sequel of the 2018 action drama, Satyameva Jayate.