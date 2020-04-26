Sunday, April 26, 2020
     
Javed Akhtar makes Instagram debut

Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar has finally made his debut on the photo-sharing application Instagram amid coronavirus lockdown. He was welcomed by wife Shabana Azmi and many other Bollywood celebrities.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 26, 2020 16:18 IST
Bollywood celebrities are these days quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country. During their free time, they have become more active on various social media platforms to interact with their fans online. In the wake of the same, veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar has joined photo-video sharing social media platform Instagram. The writer, however, is active on Twitter, where he often shares his opinions on politics, history, and topical issues.

His wife, veteran actor Shabana Azmi, welcomed him on the platform. "So finally you're on insta! Welcome,” she wrote on her page alongside a photograph of Akhtar, which also acts as his display picture.

So finally you are on insta! Welcome @jaduakhtar

Actors Dia Mirza, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Divya Dutta welcomed Akhtar, who is yet to post anything on his page.

The writer's Instagram page, as of now, has more than 5,000 followers.

-With PTI inputs

