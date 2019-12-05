Thursday, December 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Janhvi Kapoor: I like to wear men's perfume mixed with women's perfume

Janhvi Kapoor: I like to wear men's perfume mixed with women's perfume

Janhvi Kapoor says "I actually really liked Papa's (Boney Kapoor) perfume."

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 05, 2019 18:44 IST
Janhvi Kapoor: I like to wear men's perfume mixed with women's perfume
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Janhvi Kapoor: I like to wear men's perfume mixed with women's perfume

Actress Janhvi Kapoor says she likes mens perfume a lot. She added that she often wears a mix of mens and womens perfumes when she goes out at night. "I actually really liked Papa's (Boney Kapoor) perfume, so as a kid I would enter his wardrobe and put on his perfume. I like men's perfume a lot, actually. At night, I like to mix men's perfume with women's perfume to make a mix of little tangy and little formal," said the actress, who was announced as the global brand ambassador of United Colors of Benetton Fragrance.

The brand claims that it wants to spread the message of love through its products. Asked what her definition of love was, Janhvi said: "I think it's the only thing you can't describe in words. I really can't describe but it's a feeling. I think it is bigger than all of us.

View this post on Instagram

Fighting jet lag in a white suit ☁️

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

"I once read this quote that ‘everything we do in life is a way to be loved a little more'. So, whatever we do in life, we do it for the love. And I will continue doing it for getting the love of people."

View this post on Instagram

Cali 🌞 pls stay a while 🌈

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

On the film front, Janhvi will next be seen in a number of projects, including Zoya Akhtar's Ghost Stories, Sharan Sharma's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Hardik Mehta's Roohi Afza and Collin D'Cunha's Dostana 2.

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News